North-east supermarket reopens after revamp

A north-east supermarket has reopened after undergoing a facelift which bosses have said will improve customers’ experience.

German discount chain Aldi’s branch on Westhill Drive was closed for several days while the interior of the shop received a revamp as part of the firm’s plans to invest £300 million in improving its stores across the whole of the UK. The store reopened yesterday.

Among the improvements in the Westhill store are improved chilled and frozen sections, as well as dedicated space for Scottish meat products – all of which are SSPCA approved.

The investment, which was based on feedback from around 50,000 customers nationwide, has also created nine new jobs in the Westhill area.

Store manager Jamie Lucas said: “Our customers will now benefit from an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience with a wide range of award-winning products, and we’re so proud that over 30% of the products you can find in store are from Scotland.”

A statement from Aldi said the store underwent the transformation “to improve customers’ convenience and overall shopping experience.”