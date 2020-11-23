Show Links
News / Local

North-east supermarket reopens after deep clean

by Callum Main
23/11/2020, 4:14 pm Updated: 23/11/2020, 4:31 pm
Syndicate Post image

A north-east supermarket has reopened this afternoon following a precautionary deep-clean.

The Co-op in Alford was temporarily shut this morning.

A spokeswoman for supermarket said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and we have strict policies to protect them.

“Colleagues routinely self-isolate if they experience coronavirus symptoms and as a precaution, our store has undergone a deep clean.”