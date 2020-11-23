North-east supermarket reopens after deep clean

A north-east supermarket has reopened this afternoon following a precautionary deep-clean.
The Co-op in Alford was temporarily shut this morning.
A spokeswoman for supermarket said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and we have strict policies to protect them.
“Colleagues routinely self-isolate if they experience coronavirus symptoms and as a precaution, our store has undergone a deep clean.”
