North-east supermarket hand sanitisers shortage as residents take coronavirus precautions

Supermarkets across the north-east were running low on hand sanitiser as residents took precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

At Morrison’s on West North Street, staff at the in-store pharmacy said they had completely sold out of gel.

Asda and Sainsbury’s at Bridge of Dee were also sold out, with an employee at the latter admitting products had been “flying off the shelves” as soon as more were delivered.

At Tesco in Danestone, the shelves where sanitiser is normally housed were bare.

Warnings in Boots and Superdrug in the Bon Accord Centre prohibit customers buying more than two bottles of hand cream, although the shelves were half full.

Supermarkets in the north-east were also suffering from a hand sanititer shortage, with Morrisons in Peterhead running out.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An employee there revealed that she had been asked numerous times about them, but stock was completely gone.

Morrisons pharmacy on West North Street in Aberdeen sold out of face masks,

Asda, Sainsburys, Tesco and Superdrug do not sell face masks while Boots pharmacy had a few in stock.