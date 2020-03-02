North-east supermarket evacuated after gas leak scare

Emergency services have evacuated shoppers from a north-east supermarket amid fears of a gas leak.

Firefighters with specialist equipment to deal with hazardous materials were sent to the scene in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, along with six fire engines.

The alarm was raised shortly before 11am, when the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a smell of gas at the Morrisons store in North Deeside Road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were called out but have since been stood down, and all those involved in the incident are believed to be safe and well.

He said: “We received a report of a gas leak at Morrisons in Banchory shortly after 11am.

“The supermarket was evacuated and everyone is safe and well.”