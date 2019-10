An north-east supermarket was evacuated today after a chip pan went up in flames.

Fire crews were sent to the Asda store in Portlethen to deal with the small kitchen fire in the cafe area.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to the Asda store in Portlethen at 11.05am. Two appliances were needed with 10 firefighters at the scene.

“It was just a small fire within the kitchen area. The stop message came in at 11.20am.”