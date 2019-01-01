North-east supermarket donates more than 15,000 meals to charities

More than 15,000 meals have been donated to charities in the north-east.

Supermarket Aldi paired with 10 charities and food banks in order to make sure food not sold when stores closed on Christmas Eve would be put to good use.

In total, 15,840 meals were donated to various charities in the north-east.

Across the UK, 798,744 meals were handed out, including 95,040 in Scotland, with more than 500 benefiting.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit and vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations this year, and reach so many people across the north-east.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aldi has stores in Aberdeen, Westhill, Inverurie, Ellon, Peterhead, Montrose and Elgin.

The food redistribution scheme has been running since 2012, and supports a range of organisations from homeless charities to after school clubs.