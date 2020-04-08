North-east superhero keeping children across world entertained during lockdown

A north-east superhero livestream is keeping youngsters entertained during the lockdown.

Stuart Smith, 29, said he was inspired to help children stay happy and active during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bricklayer and offshore worker, who is employed with Aberdeen-based oil and gas companies, spends his weekends transforming into a superhero – spreading joy to kids at birthday bashes and parties in the north-east.

His Elgin-based business, Hire a Hero, sees him don the outfits of DC and Marvel characters including Thor and Black Panther.

While new measures have put his business on hold, it hasn’t stopped Stuart and he continues to put a smile on young faces from a safe distance.

Posted by Hero For Hire on Friday, 27 March 2020

Stuart said: “We go live from our Facebook page from 2pm and I do some shout-outs to the kids.

“Its almost like a PE class with the running and dancing around so they are getting one form of exercise and having a laugh.”

At 7pm he picks up a bedtime book to read to the children, dressed as some of their favourite characters.

He said: “I also spread a message about washing hands and staying indoors, so they can get a better understanding.

“We do anything that the children can join in with – I did the cha cha slide as Black Panther and they loved it.

“People watch from London, Spain, Portugal and I think the furthest we’ve had is Australia.

“There’s a lot of local children too because we’re based in Elgin.”

The Fochabers resident established his company in August after realising he had a knack for keeping kids amused.

When his son McCauley, now four, asked for a superhero party for his third birthday, Stuart decided to pull out all the stops.

“I was looking at bright yellow wellies at the time and thought they’d make great superhero boots.”

With marigold gloves, an old yellow belt, a paper mask and a red spandex suit, Super Dad was born and so was an idea.

He said: “The kids loved it, they absolutely loved it.

“It didn’t bother them that it was an unknown superhero.”

Now, with eight movie-quality costumes, he admits children often believe he is the real deal – including his son.

He said: “The feedback is phenomenal.

“I must admit that it’s good to read it and get the comments saying the kids love it.

“Things like that make us feel like were doing something to help and re making a slight difference to their lives.”

To tune into Stuart’s livestream visit facebook.com/HeroforHireScotland/

