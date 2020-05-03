North-east supercar rally cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

A north-east supercar rally has been cancelled amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Cannonbawz Run is an annual event which sees souped-up cars hit the north-east 250 in aid of charity.

Organisers revealed that due to current safety measures the popular event will not be taking place in August.

Launched in 2014, the vehicles travel through Speyside, the Cairngorms, Royal Deeside, Aberdeen, the east coast and the Moray Firth.

Organiser Kris O’Neill, said: “Due to local restrictions, our high street start is no longer possible.

“Insurance will not cover us for this event due to the volume of people.

“It is unlikely the campsite will be open and unlikely the evening event will be permitted.”

Cannonbawz Run is held in aid of the Marfan Association, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and the RAF Benevolent Fund, with funds being split equally.

