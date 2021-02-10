Show Links
News / Local

Volunteers of Stonehaven Open Air Pool share wintry snaps as they gear up for summer reopening

by Denny Andonova
10/02/2021, 1:40 pm Updated: 10/02/2021, 2:01 pm
© Supplied by Pete HillStonehavens heated open air pool has been transformed into a winter wonderland
Stonehavens heated open air pool has been transformed into a winter wonderland

A group of volunteers who maintain the north-east’s only open air swimming pool have revealed some snowy snaps as they look forward to summer.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool is traditionally a hotspot for families, with people from travelling across the region to take a dip in the balmy 29C water.

But Pete Hill, chairman of Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool – the voluntary group which maintains the attraction – has shared some very different images of the site right now.

Like much of the region, the attraction has been covered with a beautiful blanket of snow.

And the group has also welcomed their first visitor – Frosty the Snowman – ahead of their planned reopening in May.

Frosty the Snowman is the first one to visit the popular facility this year

The pool remained shut last summer due to the pandemic, but volunteers have already taken a head start on the pre-opening maintenance programme to ensure this year’s season will be one of the best yet.

 