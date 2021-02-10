Volunteers of Stonehaven Open Air Pool share wintry snaps as they gear up for summer reopening

A group of volunteers who maintain the north-east’s only open air swimming pool have revealed some snowy snaps as they look forward to summer.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool is traditionally a hotspot for families, with people from travelling across the region to take a dip in the balmy 29C water.

But Pete Hill, chairman of Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool – the voluntary group which maintains the attraction – has shared some very different images of the site right now.

Like much of the region, the attraction has been covered with a beautiful blanket of snow.

And the group has also welcomed their first visitor – Frosty the Snowman – ahead of their planned reopening in May.

The pool remained shut last summer due to the pandemic, but volunteers have already taken a head start on the pre-opening maintenance programme to ensure this year’s season will be one of the best yet.