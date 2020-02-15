North-east subsea firm wins award

North-east firm Enpro Subsea was crowned company of the year at Subsea UK’s annual awards in Aberdeen.

The annual gongs celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals in the UK subsea industry.

The ceremony on Wednesday took place during Subsea Expo – Europe’s largest subsea exhibition and conference – at P&J Live.

Enpro is based at Westhill and specialises in technology aimed at boosting oil and gas production.

The company – backed by energy industry investor EV Private Equity – was formed in 2011 with five employees but boasted a 45-member workforce in May when it unveiled plans to grow its workforce to 70 within two years across operations in Westhill, Houston and Ghana.

Managing director Ian Donald won the outstanding achievement accolade at the 2017 Subsea UK Awards.