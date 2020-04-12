North-east subsea business expands by hiring new expert

An Aberdeen subsea specialist business is expanding to offer more support to the industry.

Archer Knight has welcomed diving industry safety expert Derek Beddows to its team as it grows the support it offers contractors and contractors.

The company has highlighted the greater need tor operators and contractors to access specialist diving expertise during this trying period,

Mr Beddows previously worked for BP as their Global Diving Technical Authority and is highly respected in the industry.

Archer Knight executive director David Sheret said: “Quite simply, Derek is a world authority on his specialist discipline.

“He provides a broad range of technical services and we are stronger with him as a member of the team.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Even though we only agreed terms a few weeks ago, we’ve already secured and completed a diving review project for a North Sea operator.

“We’re excited by where we can take this and how complementary Derek’s services are with AK’s overall offering.”

Mr Beddows highlighted how he was looking forward to getting started in his new role and how he wanted to improve safety.

He said: “I’ve reached a stage in my career where I only want to focus on helping the diving industry in any way I can to improve safety.

“Working with Archer Knight means that they look after all the project management, marketing, business development and general day-to-day administration, which allows me to focus on where I hopefully add the most value, helping companies complete diving operations safely.”