North-east submissions wanted for Scottish literary magazine

A Scottish literary magazine is seeking new work from people across the north-east.

Pushing Out the Boat, north-east Scotland’s magazine of new writing and the visual arts, is looking for submissions for its 16th issue which will be published in Spring 2020.

POTB publishes a new edition intermittently, as and when resources permit.

The magazine features poetry and prose in English, Scots or Doric, as well as artwork including drawings, illustrations and photographs.

Editor Lily Greenall said: “Pushing Out the Boat is a wonderful chance for both emerging and established writers and artists to be published in a high-quality magazine, with increasing circulation worldwide.

“Submitting work for consideration couldn’t be easier. Everything is online and people have from July 1 until September 30 to send in their writing or artwork.”

For full submission details, or to find out more about Pushing Out the Boat, visit the magazine’s website at www.pushingouttheboat.co.uk