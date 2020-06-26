North-east stylists face ‘stampede’ of clients looking for haircuts

North-east hairdressers have today told of a “stampede” of customers hoping to get help with their lockdown locks.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced stylists could welcome back customers from when they are able to fully open with enhanced hygiene measures from July 15.

Aberdeen barber Sovereign Grooming was swamped with almost 600 bookings in just three hours of their online booking system.

By lunchtime, 570 appointments had been snapped up by men eager to have their hair tamed by the Union Street-based stylist.

Salon owner Kyle Ross saw all of his July appointments snapped up within just seven minutes, by 9.07am.

He said: “I was expecting there to be demand, but the surge at 9am was incredible – it was like concert tickets going on sale.

“My phone has been red hot since Nicola Sturgeon made her announcement in parliament and I think many men are desperate to get a professional cut.

“It’s great to have a date to work towards and preparations are underway – we can’t wait to welcome our clients back and undo the damage done by three months of home haircuts.”

It is a trend reflected at other hairdressers and salons across the city with people eager to make sure they can grab a slot with a professional stylist.

Scott Holliman, who runs Scott Holliman Hair in Rosemount, said his customers have been getting in touch with as they look to bag an appointment.

He said he has spent thousands of pounds on personal protective equipment as they prepare to welcome back those desperate for a trim.

Scott said: “The phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Clients have been contacting me via my Facebook business page, my personal Facebook page, we have our website, we are getting appointment requests via email and on the phone.

“We are being hit on all fronts, which is great.

“We changing our appointments from 45 minutes to 60 minutes to minimise clients interacting. It also ensures we can sanitise each station thoroughly before the next client.

“We spent a four-figure sum. We have glass partitions between each station and we have in excess of 1,000 face masks to give to clients if they don’t have them.

Scott said he has antibacterial hand wipes, antibacterial spray in the salon and is also waiting for a contactless hand dispenser to arrive.

Julie Hulcup, who owns The Collective on Union Street, said people wanting their lockdown look updated have been quick to contact her about booking a salon.

She said it has been “like a stampede” with people quick to contact her about getting a trim in the coming weeks.

The city centre salon have extended their opening hours to allow more time to prepare the salon for clients while maintaining social distancing.

Julie said: “It has just been like a stampede to be honest.

“It has been great but in times like this you would’ve thought hair would be further down the list of people’s priorities. It is just one of things that makes people feel a wee bit better about themselves.

“Some of the salons are being a wee bit cautious because there is another announcement expected on July 2 but we are going for it.

“Things could change then we just have to deal with it. We’ve got to think positive now and get back to it.”

Lorna Milton, who runs Elan Hair Design in Inverurie, said they also had a “mad rush” of people looking to make sure they had an appointment with a stylist in the coming weeks.

She said: “We had a mad rush within 10 minutes of the announcement being made.

“We will start rescheduling appointments next week but we have hundreds on the waiting list and are looking into extending hours.

“We are looking forward to getting back in the salon after four months, but I am sure that we will be really busy and also challenging for us as we fix home colours and cuts.”

They also have hand sanitisers in place, face shields, a screen at reception and they will not use the waiting area.