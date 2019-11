Students across the north-east are being urged to sign up to vote ahead of the deadline for the general election.

People at colleges and universities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have until tomorrow to register ahead of the poll on December 12.

NUS Scotland president Liam McCabe said: “Students living away from home can vote either at home or at their term-time address on polling day.

“That means thinking ahead and making a plan of where they’re going to vote.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter