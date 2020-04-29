North-east students to run 10,000km to Cyprus RAF base for NHS charity

North-east students from a university air squadron will run more than 10,000km as part of a garden relay in aid of charity.

Students from the East of Scotland Universities Air Squadron will undertake the gruelling challenge of running 10,200 kilometres from RAF Lossiemouth to RAF Akrotiri and back again in aid of NHS Charities Together.

The relay starts tomorrow at 8pm, during the clap for key workers, and will be run as a number of continuous relays, ensuring that one person from each UAS is running at all times.

Twelve UAS Squadrons based across the country are taking part and will have between 20 and 25 students participating in the event.

If you would like to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/uas-garden-relay