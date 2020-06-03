North-east students to begin return to college from September

North-east college students will begin to return to classes in September as part of a phased start to the next academic year.

Students at North East Scotland College (NESCol) will start back on September 7 – two weeks later than planned – as part of a number of measures being introduced in response to the Scottish Government’s route map for leaving lockdown.

Induction activities will start in August, and students will be contacted individually with details of their own course arrangements.

Courses will be delivered online for the majority of students, and devices and 4G internet will be provided where required.

Access to campuses will be restricted to students in priority groups, such as those in practical subject areas, on a limited basis – and social distancing and one-way systems will be in place.

Bosses at the college say the health and safety of students, staff and visitors remains the main priority.

Neil Cowie, principal at NESCol, said: “Planning for the new academic year is well underway, taking into account the evolving guidance being provided at a national level. The health, safety and wellbeing of students, staff and visitors is the main priority and will continue to underpin the decisions we make moving forward.

“The information we have issued today to students, staff and stakeholders is another important step. By providing clarity I hope we are also offering reassurance not only to students who will be continuing with us in 2020/21 but also to those who have accepted a place and others who are considering applying.

“NESCol has had to be agile and responsive in recent months, with students and staff demonstrating a fantastic ability to adapt to the changing circumstances as we moved to online learning and teaching due to the current restrictions. That gives us great confidence as we plan for 2020-21.

“The message is very clear – the College’s work continues and we are welcoming new applicants. NESCol will have an important role to play in the economic recovery of the region and we are very well placed to respond to the needs of industries and individuals impacted by these unprecedented circumstances.”