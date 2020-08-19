North-east students to be taught through blended learning

Aberdeen’s higher education institutions will deliver courses through blended learning methods when classes return next month.

Students are due to start the new academic year next month, at Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University (RGU) and North East Scotland College (NESCol).

Robust hygiene measures will be in place for those on campus, including hand sanitising stations, one-way systems, physical distancing, face coverings utilised and increased cleaning of touchpoints.

Professor Paul Hagan, vice principal for research and deputy principal of RGU, said the university was looking forward to welcoming students back, and that work was being carried out over the lockdown period to prepare the campus.

He said: “Our priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of staff and students and we will continue to evaluate the on-campus arrangements in line with the guidance we receive from the Scottish Government.

“A broad range of measures has been put in place. These include spatial layouts and maximum room occupancy levels, one-way systems to safely manage the flow of people through buildings, extensive, prominent signage to ensure all people are aware of guidance and are reminded of the need to comply, the use of facemasks, screens placed at strategic points and sanitising stations dotted across the campus.

“Class sizes may be smaller and specific teaching arrangements for students will vary between courses. We are prioritising the delivery of on-campus teaching where practical skills in studios, labs and clinical settings are essential to the course.

“Teaching spaces will be organised to accommodate social distancing and public health measures.

“Our teaching will be delivered through a combination of digital delivery of lectures, tutorials, forums and class activities and we will be making the best use of our campus with appropriate measures in place.

“Our on-campus activities will follow government guidelines, including the use of our facilities for practical work in labs, studios or clinical teaching. Students will also be able to access our study spaces on campus with robust public health measures in place to keep them safe. All students will receive the support they need whether studying online or on campus.”

Meanwhile, full time courses will begin again from September 7 at NESCol, although a number of students will return to campus this month to complete practical coursework and assessments to complete this year.

There will be a mix of online classes and access to college campus across the north-east. Access will be managed in order to ensure numbers are limited, as there will be a reduced capacity in all areas.

Digital learning is to be supported through the distribution of devices and 4G internet provision where needed.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of students, staff and visitors remains the main priority and our extensive planning for the new session is based on evolving national guidance.

“The college is committed to providing the highest quality experience for students and to ensuring an engaging, nurturing environment. The energy of the NESCol community has come to the fore in the challenging circumstances of recent months and building on that will be a focus in the new session.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our new cohort of students and the many who are returning from the summer break to continue their studies at NESCol. There is great confidence in the plans we have in place for promises to be a busy, productive and rewarding College year.

“NESCol will have an important role to play in the economic recovery of the region and we are very well placed to respond to the needs of industries and individuals impacted by these unprecedented circumstances.”

Aberdeen University said it was looking at its teaching and study space to determine what was safe and possible to use through physical distancing.

It said that its students would return on-campus where possible, however this may not be possible while physical distancing measures are still in place such as large lectures.

A spokesman for the university said: “We are looking at all our teaching and study spaces to determine what is safe and possible to support physical distancing requirements and taking all steps necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff. This includes robust hygiene measures such as providing face coverings and hand sanitiser at key locations and increased cleaning of touchpoints.

“Our on-campus activities will be available with appropriate distancing measures in place, and students will be able to take part in group teaching activities wherever possible. Practical work in labs or clinical teaching will still take place and students will be able to utilise study spaces around campus, again wherever possible while adhering to government guidelines.

“There are some things of course that will not be possible while physical distancing measures are still in place, such as large lectures or large group sessions. But students will not miss out on these experiences; instead these teaching and learning activities will be available online so that they can engage with all the learning that they need for their studies.

“Everyone, regardless of whether they are on campus or joining us virtually, will have access to the services they would expect such as the library and the careers service.”