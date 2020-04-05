North-east students recognised for fresh ideas on design

A north-east duo have been recognised for their ambitious plans to diversify the Scottish architecture industry.

Alistair Lea and Shehan Heguragamage, who are both Master of Science Architecture students at Robert Gordon University, won the national Fresh Ideas competition.

The contest, which is run by the Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE), is Scotland’s longest-running student enterprise competition for early stage ideas.

Alistair and Shehan wowed the judges with their business start-up Archilink – an online database to help architects connect with industry professionals in Scotland.

The pair received a cash prize of £1,200 and will receive continued support from business advisers.