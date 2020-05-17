North-east students first to receive enterprise Higher

More than 40 students from schools across the north-east will become the first to achieve the equivalent of a Higher for their entrepreneurial skills.

Forty one students from Aboyne Academy, Ellon Academy, Hazlehead Academy and Inverurie Academy will be informed by their teachers that they have successfully completed the Young Enterprise Scotland “Company Programme” when results are officially announced on June 2.

It will make them the first in the country to gain the new SCQF accredited qualification, introduced at the start of the 2019/20 academic year.

The students had to establish an operational business to demonstrate practical skills in management, finance and marketing as well as show an entrepreneurial drive.

Geoff Leask, CEO of Young Enterprise Scotland said: “This is the first year that students participating in our Company Programme could achieve a Higher equivalent qualification and Credit Points for their hard work and I applaud everyone who took part.”

