North-east students launch campaign to help charities

A group of north-east students have launched a new initiative to develop fundraising campaigns for local charities.

The Live Client Event Project has been set up by students at Robert Gordon University (RGU), and is part of the institution’s events management degree.

It will involve students working with various local charities to raise funds and awareness, with the aim of creating a positive impact in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Seven different groups of final-year events management students will work with seven different charities: AberNecessities; Befriend a Child; Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland; Dates-n-Mates Aberdeen; Inspire; Marie Curie; and Miscarriage Information Support Services.

Each group of students has been working with its charity to design a fundraising campaign, which will be implemented between August and October.

Senior lecturer Dr Rachael Ironside said: “The current restrictions mean we cannot run events for these charities, however we are still challenging the students to work in groups with a charity client to develop a fundraising campaign which accounts for the current environment but also the charity’s objectives.

“This is a consultancy project with students working closely with their client to develop an innovative campaign that will raise funds and awareness for their charity.

“They are being tested on their ability to apply their knowledge and experience from the course to design responsive activities that can be delivered in accordance with changing guidelines.

“The aim of the project is to provide the students with real life client experience and professional development, but also to continue our positive working relationship with charities and create a positive impact for the third sector in these times.”