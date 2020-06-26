North-east students allocated money from Covid-19 fund

Students at a north-east university facing “extreme hardship” have been supported with essential funding.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) set up its RGU Student Hardship Appeal to support those who attend the institute in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds have already been allocated to attendees who are facing unforeseen financial challenges and are struggling to make ends meet as a result.

However, the university has said as demand continues to increase, it is looking for the support of its community to ensure no student is left disadvantaged.

Professor John Harper, principal and vice chancellor of RGU, said: “RGU has a tradition of welcoming individuals from all backgrounds and we are determined to continue to support talented students to achieve their ambitions through a university education.

“All funds raised will go directly to our most vulnerable students, those that have lost jobs, have no family support and are struggling to cover basic living costs.”