North-east student to be given chance to study at Japanese university

A north-east student could soon be selected to receive a prestigious scholarship.

Applications have been received for the 2020 Thomas Blake Glover ASI Scholarship, which was created in recognition of the work of the Aberdeenshire-born entrepreneur who is credited with opening Japan up to the western world.

Now, one lucky student will get the chance to experience Japanese education and business through learning language skills at a Japanese university.

Applications have been received from students on a diverse range of courses from various colleges and universities across Scotland.

Callum Farquhar, from the Japan Society of Scotland, said: “We have an equal mix of male and female applicants who are studying a richly diverse range of courses, including aeronautical engineering, filmmaking, cybersecurity, accountancy and theology.

“We will begin the interviewing process in the new year and name the winner after that.

“The standard of entries remains exceptionally high, which reflects on the unique experience this scholarship offers, so it’s going to be a difficult task for the selection panel to pick the 2020 winner.”

