North-east student receives prestigious academic prize

A north-east student has received a prestigious prize at his graduation ceremony.

Dylan Coolahan, from Stonehaven, was given The Principal’s Prize for Outstanding Academic Achievement for his achievements throughout his studies at City of Glasgow College.

The 23-year-old graduated on Monday with a HNC in Nautical Science, after being an active member of the Sea Cadets in Stonehaven from the age of 11.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted to hear I was receiving a prize. A very good way to finish what has been a great three years of training.

“I have learned so many skills and I want to thank everyone at City of Glasgow College and Subsea 7 for the knowledge they have passed on to me. Special mention to my classmates who have been with me throughout.”

Paul Little, principal and chief executive at City of Glasgow College, added: “I am always delighted to personally congratulate each and every student as we confer their qualifications. While our graduation ceremony this year was necessarily virtual, our pride in marking the culmination of learning enhanced, and of technical and professional skills mastered, remains very real.

“The prizes we award at graduation rightly recognise those individuals who excelled in their studies and who stood out as exemplary classmates and students.

“Dylan should be very proud of all his accomplishments and should hold his head high as a City of Glasgow College graduate.”