North-east student Nicole wins new Corsa in charity raffle

A north-east student was left “very excited” after getting the keys to a brand new Vauxhall Corsa in a charity raffle.

Nicole Anderson had given up all hope of winning the car, which was being given away to raise money for North East Sensory Services, after mistakenly thinking the draw had already taken place and she had been unsuccessful.

The 21-year-old management and HR student at the Robert Gordon University was shocked when she heard her name had been pulled from the hat by former Dons captain Russell Anderson last week.

The charity staged the 4000-one raffle to generate funds for the thousands of people it supports across the north-east who have sight or hearing loss.

Nicole picked up the keys for her new white Corsa from Jim Reid Car Sales in Kintore on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “I was shocked because I thought the draw had already been done, so I wasn’t expecting it.”

“This will help me get through university – I live between Inverurie and Kintore so it’s a long drive every day and it’s good to know I’ll have a reliable car to get about in.”

She added: “The way I saw it, it was silly not to enter – even if I didn’t win the car, I’d have done something good for charity.”