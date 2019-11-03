North-east student has designs on success after trophy bags top spot in competition

A north-east student will see her work presented to the winners of a prestigious competition after her trophy design was chosen by a panel of judges.

Rachel Mackay, a 3D Design student at Robert Gordon University (RGU), saw off competition from 15 of her classmates to be chosen as the winner.

Her trophy design will now be presented at the 2020 Offshore Achievement Awards.

Rachel’s winning trophy centred on technology and innovation and was inspired by the AI (artificial intelligence) chair created by Philippe Starck.

The chair uses generative design and is the first of its kind to use artificial intelligence alongside humans.

Rachel said: “I was delighted to be named the winner of this year’s competition and can’t wait to attend the awards to see my design being presented.

“This will be a fantastic experience for me as a designer and I am really looking forward to it.

“The concepts selected over the last eight years are all very different, but very memorable, and it’s really exciting that mine will be added to the line-up.”

The competition is a popular annual event among design students as it helps them build a portfolio for their studies, as well as seeing their design brought to life in the form of a trophy.

Ian Phillips, chairman of the OAA organising committee, said: “Once again, we have seen outstanding levels of creativity and innovation in the Gray’s School of Art students.

“Year on year, the calibre of the thinking and the prototypes we see just gets better and better.

“This year’s judging was particularly difficult and there were several concepts which stood out.

“Rachel’s design, however, was well thought out and reflective of the future of the offshore industry. This year’s winners will be taking home a unique and outstanding trophy.”

Pete Baker, of awards sponsor TAQA, added: “The trophy competition is a great opportunity to bring together education and industry and to allow students to dip their toes in the real world of work.

“It’s been amazing to follow the design process with the students, from the initial ideas and finally seeing them come to fruition.

“This year again the students excelled themselves, and despite it being a very difficult decision for the judges, Rachel’s design is a well-deserved winner.”