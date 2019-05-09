North-east stroke survivor to raise vital funds for charity

A north-east woman who had to learn how to walk and talk again after a severe stroke will take on a sponsored walk for charity.

Morag Reid, 58, from Stonehaven, has challenged herself to the one-mile walk at the Duthie Daunder and Deeside Stride on Saturday June 15, to raise vital funds for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and the Carron Stroke Group.

The grandmother-of-five suffered a serious stroke in 2009 when she suddenly collapsed in her home, taking away her ability to walk, talk and cook.

Morag said: “All of the money I raise from the Duthie Daunder and Deeside Stride will help people like me get the help they need.

“It will also encourage them to be part of a community again.”

