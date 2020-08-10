North-east stroke support group awarded for helping boost community spirit through lockdown

A north-east group set up to help people affected by stroke has been given a community spirit award for its efforts to help the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deeside Stroke Group had to bring an end to its twice-weekly meetings and visits to the gym when the pandemic hit, as health centres closed and face-to-face contact was no longer possible.

But members decided to start using Zoom to continue their weekly get-togethers, with additional communications carried out by email, telephone or Skype.

Anna, the group’s physiotherapist, has also been able to help keep people active and on the road to recovery with her exercise sessions over lockdown.

The group was rewarded for its efforts with a Community Spirit Award from Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action at the end of last month.

Club chairman Eric Sinclair said: “Generally speaking the whole venture has been a huge success.

“We have received positive feedback from everyone, and members seem happy with the new set up, made possible by the enthusiasm and hard work from the group volunteers and Anna.

“Anna works through routines and exercises that are familiar to the group but has also added in new ones, such as arm exercises. She uses her voice and demonstrates the action for everyone to see. “

Jennifer Kennedy, volunteering and community officer for the Stroke Association in Scotland said: “It is inspiring to see what has been made possible during lockdown to help people affected by stroke.

“Not everyone is a fan of technology, and Zoom is not always straightforward, but it has worked for most attending the club and the feedback is tremendous.

“This terrific source of support for people living with the effects of stroke in and around Deeside has enabled exercise to continue, offering stimulation and a sense of wellbeing.”