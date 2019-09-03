Tuesday, September 3rd 2019 Show Links
News / Local

North-east street shut for four days during resurfacing work

by Callum Main
03/09/2019, 11:48 am
The roadworks on Allardice Street started today
A major road in a north-east town will be closed for the next four days during resurfacing works.

A 350m stretch of Allardice Street in Stonehaven closed today for the works.

Aberdeenshire Council is advising motorists to follow diversions, and for pedestrians to take care while in the area.

The alternative route, which is about 2.5 miles long, will take motorists along Low Wood Road, Woodcot Brae, Forest Drive, Arduthie Road, Evan Street and Barclary Street.

