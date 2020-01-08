North-east street shut after car crashes into parked vehicle and rolls over

A north-east road has been shut by police this morning.

Forest Drive in Stonehaven has been closed following a one-vehicle collision where a car overturned, which happened at around 7.50am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called just before 7.50am this morning.

“It is a one-vehicle RTC, the vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and has overturned.

“There are no injuries.

“Recovery has been requested.”

The bus firm has reported they’ve been forced to put diversions in place due to the issue.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to the police closing Forest Drive in Stonehaven all 7/7B/X6/4A and 4C services will divert via Arduthie Road, Brickfield Rd and Thomson Terrace. Bus stops on Forest Drive and Mill of Forest Rd will be missed Apologies for any inconvenience caused — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) January 8, 2020

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment