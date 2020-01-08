Show Links
North-east street shut after car crashes into parked vehicle and rolls over

by Callum Main
08/01/2020, 9:15 am Updated: 08/01/2020, 9:35 am
A north-east road has been shut by police this morning.

Forest Drive in Stonehaven has been closed following a one-vehicle collision where a car overturned, which happened at around 7.50am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called just before 7.50am this morning.

“It is a one-vehicle RTC, the vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and has overturned.

“There are no injuries.

“Recovery has been requested.”

The bus firm has reported they’ve been forced to put diversions in place due to the issue.

