A man has been taken to hospital after being found injured on a north-east street.

The man was found on Reiket Lane in Elgin around 8.25pm last night.

The road was closed by police officers, while he was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, and remained closed this morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It’s believed to have been a road traffic accident.

“He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

It is not known the extent of his injuries.