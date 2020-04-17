North-east stores asking public not to leave clothing donations on doorstep during lockdown

Staff at Revolve stores are asking the north-east public not to leave donations outside their doors while lockdown restrictions are in place.

Awarded by Zero Waste Scotland, the Revolve certification is a guarantee for pre-worn items, which gives shoppers the confidence that they can find quality goods when shopping second hand. There are six Revolve stores in Aberdeenshire.

But with stores currently closed, donations cannot be collected and items left outside by the public often get damaged and cannot be resold.

When products are not in a saleable condition stores often have to pay for them to be disposed of.

Catherine Bozec, consumer campaigns manager at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We would strongly urge anyone considering making a donation to a Revolve store at the moment to wait until stores reopen.”

