North-east store to close doors after 20 years

A north-east business is shutting down after 20 years – but the owner has high hopes of reopening.

BA Country Stores, close to Lyne of Skene off the B977 Dunecht to Kintore road, opened its doors in 2000.

The owners have now announced the shop will be closing by the end of the month.

Although it sells all manner of workwear and farming goods throughout the year, it quickly became famous in the area for its Santa’s Grotto every December.

The event has featured train rides, festive displays and the chance for children to meet Santa Claus himself.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Part-owner Allan Brownie, 61, told the Press and Journal that although it is a “shame” the business is winding up in its current form, the management is looking towards some sort of “revamp” and aims to reopen the site in another form in the future.

And although the shop is closing, Mr Brownie said the Christmas celebration will still take place in December.

Mr Brownie said: “There’s been a lot of changes with the family, so we’re going to look at things differently and go forward from there.

“We’re closing it down for a revamp and hopefully something else will reappear.”