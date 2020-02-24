North-east store reopens after power cut

A north-east clothes retailer has reopened following a power cut which hit more than 1200 homes.

Dozens of postcodes were affected by the outage, which was caused by a fault with an overhead line.

According to SSE around 30 postcode areas in the town lost power at around 1.20pm.

Matalan in Portlethen confirmed the issue had affected its tills, with only emergency lighting available in store.

Power was restored shortly before 3pm.

Apologised to our customers we are currently closed due to the power cut. As we have no tills and only emergency lighting we have decided to close until the power returns Posted by Matalan Portlethen on Monday, 24 February 2020

A spokeswoman for SSE said: “We were alerted to the issue at 1.19pm. The outage affected customers in Portlethen.

“A total of 1,242 customers were affected, and power was restored at around 2.55pm.

“The issue was due to a fault with an overhead line, and engineers have worked to rectify it.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”