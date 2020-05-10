North-east store champions supporting vulnerable in community

A supemarket boss has told how stores are reaching out to make sure vulnerable shoppers can get access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at Morrisons on King Street are making sure nobody goes without their weekly shop.

A new telephone line has been set up along with doorstep deliveries to provide assistance for the elderly and people who are self-isolating.

Billy Brook, store manager at the supermarket, said: “Each store is delivering to the elderly and vulnerable customers who don’t have access to the internet.

“They can phone up a special number and it’s a simple process.”

He said the service had been rolled out in the city, Banchory, Inverurie and Peterhead.

Staff known as community champions are working to deliver food to the doors of shoppers. They travel about the north-east in vans and use a contactless machine for payments at customers’ doors.

Mr Brook said: “We pride ourselves on our community champions. They are the heart of the store.”

One community champion, Sarah-Jane Booth, 36, said: “The other week we went to the house of a pregnant woman and she wasn’t able to leave because her partner was recovering from cancer.

“There are so many out there who are in desperate need of the service but don’t know about it.”

Ms Booth said £1,000 of food was also being donated from Morrisons to stores each week and was being shared with charities.

If you need assistance with your shopping, call the Morrisons helpline on 0345 6116111.

