North-east STEM case studies to be showcased at event

A series of community learning case studies from the north-east are to be showcased at an upcoming STEM event.

Developed by Northern Alliance, a group of eight local authorities, the case studies are a collaboration between Aberdeen Science Centre and both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, and they will be shared at a STEM Nation event on Tuesday, February 23.

The case studies have also attracted attention from 97 different countries as part of a new online course for practitioners.

Avril Morrison, who is an ambassador for STEM in the Northern Alliance’s community learning and development (CLD) team, she is also part of the CLD team for Aberdeenshire Council.

Her work includes designing and delivering science workshops for families in Aberdeenshire, and created online course Science for Community Learning and Development Workers.

She said: “I am really pleased to be taking these case studies to the STEM Nation event and also delighted to be contributing to the development of the STEM Nation Award for Community Learning and Development.

“I think sometimes people think of STEM and assume it has to be something complicated but there are so many family learning opportunities relating to STEM in our everyday. Think puddles, baking or bubbles – and I am so proud to be helping to bring this to life a bit more within communities by supporting community learning colleagues to develop their skills and confidence.”

Avril will present the case studies at the upcoming event.

Kostas Minas, from Aberdeen Science Centre, added: “This was a very exciting opportunity for us to create a digital resource that helps CLD practitioners engage with STEM.

“This collaboration helped Aberdeen Science Centre’s team work closer with practitioners from the Northern Alliance and gain insight of CLD.

“We are very happy to see the ‘Science for Community Learning and Development Workers’ course reaching a global audience. Similar to the case studies we’ve shared to date, we hope that practitioner engagement will directly translate to very positive outcomes for people and communities around the world.”