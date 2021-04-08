Two north-east startups have teamed up to revolutionise the grocery shopping industry.

Mad Potato, based in Aberdeen, has partnered with TrackGenesis to integrate a new technology on their platform called blockchain technology.

The partnership was launched as both businesses want to focus on the provenance of the products they sell, ensuring all the information about their goods is transparent.

Mad Potato is an online marketplace for people to get their hands on produce from city and shire businesses including Katy’s Eggs in Banchory, From Bakery Lane in Kintore, The Bread Guy in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire Larder in Ellon, and more.

It was launched at the tail end of last year, with an aim of reshaping consumers’ shopping experiences and preferences and encouraging them to trust local businesses.

Ramona Obafemi, founder of Mad Potato, believes the information about the products consumers buy should be easy to access and understand.

Ramona said: “The concept of our business started during the Covid-19 lockdown. We are an online platform focused on the provenance of our food and local products.

“We sell all locally made products, and if we get short on something, we outsource it as close as possible to home. We want to work together for the local industry to become more competitive with large chains.

“While we are addressing the convenience issue head-on, delivering six days a week to start, we are now working on becoming price competitive too.

“The team and I are working directly with the small producers and keeping it local, which means we can have fresh deliveries every day and scrap the shelf-life all together.

“We get the products fresh in the morning and deliver same day to our customers. It can’t get fresher than that.”

As part of the new partnership, TrackGenesis is currently developing an algorithm to measure the carbon footprint for each food product on the marketplace and display it in an easy-to-understand way when consumers scan the product.

The process will be done gradually starting with a few products, after which the teams will roll it out to the whole product range.

This will enable the company to fully digitize their supply chain and allow their consumers to access all information about the product from its origin to the shelf within seconds using a smartphone or clicking on a link without installing any apps.

The trend will educate consumers on the environmental impacts of the product they are buying and encourage them to make more sustainable choices.

This will also help companies to keep track of their carbon emissions.

Romano added: “It is almost impossible to look at our fridge or cupboards and know where everything comes from. We know where products are packaged but know very little of where all those additives or raw materials were imported from.

“Trying to understand the labels have become such a complex issue that most of us just go with the brand names, putting all our trust in them but not knowing at all about their supply chains.

“I am very excited about the collaboration. I think it is now more important than ever to start looking at the food we eat. It is for health-related reasons but also for economical reasons.

“We are in the process of opening a new shop in Aberdeen too and this technology will become part of the way we think the future of shopping will be.

“We are trying to combine the old-fashioned grocer market with 21st-century technology. And are actively working together with TrackGenesis to develop it.”