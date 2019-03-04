North-east stargazer snaps SpaceX Dragon streaking across sky

A north-east stargazer had an early start to snap a space capsule.

Steven Shanks, 35, rose from bed at 5am to grab a picture of the SpaceX Dragon making its way to the International Space Station.

The capsule launched from Florida on Saturday and could be seen streaking across the sky above the north-east yesterday morning.

Steven, a manager in the oil and gas sector, did not want to miss the chance to get a spectacular picture.

He said: “I’m quite a follower of these types of space activities.

“I’d been following the launch for a few weeks and I used an app to check if we’d be able to see the space station, which there was early on Sunday morning.

“I noticed that the Dragon would be docking soon after that and wondered if I’d be able to see them together.

“So I was able to set up the camera, get a couple of shots, and get back to my bed.”

The flight is part of Nasa testing which could eventually see passengers carried into space in the capsule.