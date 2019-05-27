Youtube and Strictly star Joe Sugg in north-east for photoshoot

A Strictly Come Dancing star and popular Youtuber has paid a visit to the north-east.

Joe Sugg, who came second in the BBC smash hit last year, posted a picture of himself at the historic Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

It is thought the social media star, who has 8.1 million subscribers on Youtube, was in the region to do some promotional work with clothing firm Moncler.

The caption to his post, which has received almost 125,000 likes on the platform in under 24 hours, said: “Hope you’re having a relaxing Bank holiday!

“I’ve been all over the shop this week/end!

“Working with the brill Moncler and playing golf with friends back home.

“Really looking forward to having a lovely day off with @diannebuswell tomorrow.”

Joe, the brother of fellow Youtuber Zoe Sugg, has been dating Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne since the pair finished second in last year’s competition.