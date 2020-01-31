North-east Stagecoach buses getting makeover to mark anniversary

Stagecoach buses in the north-east are set to receive a makeover as part of the firm’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The company, which operates routes around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, is launching a new colour-coded design to make each of its services more recognisable to passengers.

Azure blue will signify its local services while buses on its longer routes will be coloured amber.

And specialist services, which are purpose-built for a specific use, will be ocean green.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North East Scotland confirmed the new livery will arrive in the north-east in April.

The firm’s chief executive Martin Griffiths said: “We are proud to serve our customers and connect communities, and our research shows more people will get on board the bus if it’s simpler to use.

“Our new look design and the multi-million-pound investments we are making in greener buses, smart technology and better journeys is designed to give our customers exactly what they want.”