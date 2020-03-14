North-east sports venues remain open despite coronavirus outbreak

Sport Aberdeen has reassured locals its venues will stay open, subject to Scottish Government advice.

The charity runs nine gyms, six swimming pools, four golf courses and an ice rink and tennis centre throughout the city.

A spokeswoman for Sport Aberdeen said it was monitoring developments in relation to Covid-19.

“The situation is changing daily and our response will be guided by the most up-to-date advice issued by the Scottish Government.

“In line with current NHS advice, we ask that any Sport Aberdeen members and users who have visited or travelled through any category 1 area do not visit our venues without having self-isolated for 14 days upon their return.”