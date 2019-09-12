North-east sports shop to shut after more than 40 years

A sports shop in a north-east town has announced it will close after more than 40 years as the owners look to retire.

The owners of DFS have announced a sale ahead of the store’s closure.

According to a statement on social media, the firm has been trading on the High Street in Inverurie for more than 40 years.

As well as sportswear, the shop was a popular place for parents to pick up new school uniform ahead of the new term.

After 40+years of retail trading on the High Street of Inverurie, we are retiring . Posted by DFS/Intersport Inverurie on Thursday, 12 September 2019

Customers have taken to social media to wish the owners well.

One former employee said: “Have had many laughs working for DFS, still miss the Arbroath store, hope you both enjoy your retirement, thanks for employing me for 15 years, it was a pleasure.

And a customer added: “Anne and Graham enjoy your retirement , yous both deserve it. Will miss you at Intersport”

A statement from We Are Inverurie – BID said: “Happy Retirement to Anne and Graham.

“You have brought so much to the High Street in Inverurie for over 40 years.

Quite sure this property won’t be empty for long.”