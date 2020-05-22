North-east sports groups welcome chance to reopen

Sports groups have welcomed government plans to reopen venues next week.

Golf, hiking, canoeing, bowling and angling will all be allowed under the first phase of Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to get the country back up and running again.

Garden centres can also reopen with the appropriate physical distancing in place.

Sports clubs and businesses in the north-east have largely welcomed the decision to potentially lift restrictions next week.

The activities could resume although social distancing measures and other safety precautions must be in place.

Dean Vannet, from Banchory golf club, said that they will need to produce guidance so members can safely use the course.

While he welcomed the decision to allow the sport to return, he said the club house will remain closed.

Mr Vannet said: “It has been a long time coming and this is very welcome news.

“We don’t have a date for the reopening of courses yet but we will have to work with our members on guidelines.

“It will only be social golf and there will be no competitions.

“Club house facilities will not be getting used though and there is no indication of when they will be able to be used.”

Lorraine Hawkins, river director at the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, said she was “pretty delighted” that anglers will soon return to the water.

Angling is one of the sports preparing to return after an absence of more than two months.

She said: “We are pretty delighted to hear we can resume fishing from next Thursday.

“It is a sport that really can operate quite well in regards to the protection measures with people standing in a river social isolating.

“Fishing is a for mental health as well so I think this will be really welcomed.

“People have been pining for fishing over the last couple of months and to get out the house away from lockdown is great.”