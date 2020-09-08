North-east sports group to hold virtual meeting

A group which operates a north-east sports centre will hold its annual general meeting virtually to discuss upgrade work later this month.

Ellon and District Sports Development Trust will hold the meeting at 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 29 using Microsoft Teams.

During the closure of the Meadows Sports Centre during the Covid-19 lockdown the trust has been working to improve the complex and make sure it is ready to welcome customers back.

The centre’s social area and gym have both been decorated and had carpet laid with upgrades also taking place in the hallway.

Another change at the centre is the expansion of the reception area which allows the centre to stick to Covid-19 guidelines.

A statement from the group said they have also launched a recruitment drive for people to help run the centre with more trustees and a treasurer among the positions needing to be filled.

The trust said: “We are also looking for some additional, independent trustees to assist with the running of the Meadows on a voluntary basis.

“We are seeking a treasurer who will be someone ideally with a financial background who can provide support to our finance officer and also be able to assist with grant writing and fundraising applications.

“We would also welcome individuals with experience in health & safety, marketing and experience of running charitable boards. If you are interested in joining us, please email the address above.”

The meeting is open to anyone and will take place online using Microsoft Teams.

Anyone looking for access to the meeting can contact the Ellon and District Sports Development Trust on ellonmeadows@outlook.com