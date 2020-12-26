North-east sports centres close as Level 4 Covid restrictions kick in

Sports facilities across the north-east have closed their doors as tighter Covid-19 restrictions came into force in the north-east.

Sport and culture venues will remain closed until at least January 18 in line with level four measures, which were due to kick in today.

Live Life Aberdeenshire has shut most of its sites, with the exception of its two all-weather outdoor facilities – Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre and Alford Dry Ski Slope, which are both allowed to continue operating.

Lets of community halls and sports facilities have been suspended, unless they are permitted under the Scottish Government’s guidance.

Click and collect library services will continue to run but access to public computers has been stopped until the restrictions are lifted.

Active Schools programmes and Health Walks have also been suspended.

Avril Nicol, interim head of service for Live Life Aberdeenshire, said: “Our decision to close over Christmas was based on the fact that traditionally the Christmas period is one of our quietest and the well-publicised difficult budget position Aberdeenshire Council finds itself in means it is not economical to open in most cases. It was also seen as a chance for team members redeployed into important but difficult frontline work while our facilities were closed during lockdown to get an appropriate chance to rest and recover.

“Since that decision was taken, the announcement that the area is moving into Level 4 of coronavirus restrictions means that we have to cease most of our operations to support our communities, though I should emphasise that there has been no instance of Covid-19 in any Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities, with teams following the latest Government and industry guidance and working hard to keep customers safe.

“We know many people will be disappointed by this, but we hope our customers will understand we have taken this decision for the benefit of the wider community.”

Payments already made will be honoured, while passes will be extended to reflect the unavailability of facilities.

For more information and for refunds, contact active@aberdeenshire.gov.uk