North-east sports centre celebrates 10th anniversary

A north-east sports facility has celebrated its 10th year.

Oldmeldrum-based ETKO Sports Academy has had a busy 12 months, adding nine new members of staff and new classes.

Previously known as Laura’s Gym, ETKO Sports Academy was founded in 2008 by former international gymnast Laura Etko and her husband Vio.

It started by offering a small number of classes for pre-school children and now provides a wide range of sports-related classes and coached sessions for members of all ages and abilities.

Laura said: “The achievements and progress we have made in 2018 are a fitting celebration of our first decade in business.

“The introduction of new team members have allowed us to enhance our member offering, which is at the heart of all we do.

“We are always looking to further improve our services, so we are anticipating another exciting and productive year.”