North-east sports centre and house builder join forces to boost staff wellbeing

A north-east sports centre has teamed up with a major housing developer to offer its staff free virtual classes.

Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie is working together with CALA Homes North to help promote good wellbeing.

The developer’s employees have complimentary use of the GSC@home online service which is accessed through the app and was created to ensure locals could still join instructor-led exercise classes during the pandemic.

The housebuilder has supported Garioch Sports Centre for the past few years and currently sponsors its app.

Kevin Bonarius, chief operating officer at Garioch Sports Centre, said: “Remaining active while gyms are closed is really important so we’re delighted to be able to offer a range of live and on demand workouts which can adapt around home and work commitments.

“The support we receive from CALA Homes through its sponsorship of our app has helped us to continue to be able to offer locals a service they can access from home.

“To show our appreciation we have offered all CALA Homes employees access to GSC@home to help the team stay active and take time out to look after their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes North, said: “We are proud to sponsor Garioch Sports Centre. It is a fantastic resource for the Inverurie community, including residents at our development, The Grove.

“Our team has done an exemplary job over the past year while faced with the challenges of the pandemic and we hope access to GSC@home will help them find the time for themselves. We are grateful to Garioch Sports Centre for giving us the opportunity to join its fantastic classes, enabling all our staff to try out the app we sponsor.”