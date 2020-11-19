North-east sports bosses plea for cash to help Covid-19 recovery

Sports centre bosses hope an inquiry into the impact of Covid-19 on the sector will lead to funding being awarded to help keep facilities open.

Alistair Robertson, the managing director of Sport Aberdeen, has warned that facilities run by the charity could close because the sector has been left decimated by the ongoing health crisis.

He has made repeated calls for more cash to be given to the sports leisure sector due to facilities losing income through several months of closures during lockdown and current restrictions on customer numbers.

And the boss of another charity – the Garioch Sports Centre – has stressed that it is vital the industry gets the support it needs because sports and leisure activities will play a “big part” in helping the nation recover from the pandemic.

An inquiry has been launched this week by the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee to find out how sports and leisure facilities across the country have been affected.

And the committee is keen to hear from organisations on the type of support they will need to help them maintain services.

Kevin Bonarius, chief operating officer of Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie, said the charity has already made a submission.

He said: “Whilst we continue to remain upbeat and positive about what the future holds we have to be realistic in that the current restrictions are not viable for a prolonged period.

“The vast majority of leisure facilities not only in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire but UK wide will be in the same position.

“Our industry will be play a big part in the nation’s recovery from this pandemic and our government has to realise this and provide the support to enable us to all continue to offer our services and facilities to our communities.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald, the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee, said the sector has been hit “particularly hard” by restrictions imposed on Scots to try to curb the spread of the virus.

And he urged sport clubs and leisure centres to tell the committee about the “unprecedented financial challenges” they have faced.

Sport Aberdeen said the spring lockdown and the subsequent closure of its facilities across the Granite City cost them more than £6 million.

The organisation is responsible for the operation of nine gyms, six swimming pools, four golf courses, an ice rink, a tennis centre and other facilities throughout Aberdeen.

Managing director Alistair Robertson has welcomed the parliamentary probe into the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

He also admitted the enforced closure over the spring left them in an “increasingly precarious position” and is worried about the lack of financial support.

Alistair said: “As a sector, we have been severely impacted, yet we have received no sector-specific financial support from the government in the way that others, such as arts and culture, have.

“This leaves leisure trusts like Sport Aberdeen in an increasingly precarious position. A recent study by Community Leisure UK has found that medium to long-term recovery for leisure trusts is uncertain, with around half reporting to be insecure or non-viable in the next nine to 12 months.

“For Sport Aberdeen, the closure of our venues during lockdown and the limitations placed on our venues since reopening has had a devastating impact, and we face a projected income shortfall of £6.5 million.”

Tony Dawson, chairman of Sport Aberdeen added: “It is widely acknowledged that leisure and fitness facilities play a vital role in the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, and we have seen very enthusiastic support from our customers since reopening.

“We want to be able to continue to play our part by supporting our communities in improving their health and wellbeing, however, without confirmed financial support, and with the threat of further closure should the region move to level four restrictions at any point, it will become increasingly difficult to maintain the level of services that we currently offer.”

Kevin Bonarius, chief operating officer of Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie, said the pandemic and associated measures had a “considerable impact” on the facility.

He said: “Covid-19 has had a considerable impact on all aspects of Garioch Sports Centre.

“Financially we have seen a considerable drop in turnover due to the number of restrictions placed upon our facilities and services.

“These restrictions have reduced our footfall to ensure we continue to be a safe facility for our users to return to and continue to enjoy.

“With our income impacted we still carry much of the same costs as we had pre-Covid-19, this is without factoring in the now added cost of other logistical requirements such as additional cleaning.

“Whilst we continue to remain upbeat and positive about what the future holds we have to be realistic in that the current restrictions are not viable for a prolonged period.

“The vast majority of leisure facilities not only in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire but UK wide will be in the same position.

“We fully appreciate the health and well being of the public has to be at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 but our industry has demonstrated over the years the huge physical and mental health benefits it can play in people’s lives.

“These benefits support our incredible NHS and health services. This now has to be at the top of the agenda as we start to recover and return to the new normal post-Covid-19.”

Duncan Sinclair, CEO of Aberdeen Sports Village said: “Since reopening in July, we have been overwhelmed by the support we’ve had from our members and we are continuously focussed on ensuring a safe environment where people can come to enjoy fitness activities.

“Throughout 2020 we have been focussed on safeguarding the organisation and our team as much as possible and we utilised every option available, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, to help us to navigate the financial impact of the global pandemic.

“All of our facilities are now fully open, including the aquatics centre, however we are having to operate at a limited capacity to ensure social distancing requirements and that, along with a four-month closure during lockdown, will clearly have an impact on our annual income. In saying that our members have been hugely loyal, and we are seeing an increase in new members joining ASV, so we are looking towards a more positive year ahead.

“As we all know, exercise is not just about fitness, it is also great for mental health so ASV plays a vital role in promoting health and wellbeing within the North-east community so, like every business, we have had to evolve and adapt to ensure ASV remains financially viable and sustainable as a charitable organisation.”