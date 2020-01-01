North-east sports academy raises more than £1,500 for Archie Foundation

A north-east sports organisation is celebrating a year of giving after raising more than £1,500 for the Archie Foundation.

Staff at Oldmeldrum’s ETKO Sports Academy have been involved in various activities across 2019 in order to support the community and local causes.

They selected the Archie Foundation as their nominated charity and set out to donate as much money as they could for them.

The team organised charity fitness classes, held a children’s colouring competition, participated in the BHGE10K and threw a family party at the Drouthy Laird in Inverurie.

In addition to this, staff donated their time by volunteering for ARCHIE initiatives, such as the charity’s Christmas grotto in the Bon Accord Centre.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

ETKO Sports Academy also supported 25 local community groups throughout the year via donations of vouchers with a value of more than £500.

Laura Etko, director of the academy, said: “Although we may be small in terms of headcount, our staff and volunteers have very big hearts.

“The company has always supported local causes, however, our increasingly focused approach in 2019 has been really successful.

“Our fundraising activities have brought our staff team together – and our members have been fantastic in getting behind our efforts.”

ETKO Sports Academy was founded in 2008.