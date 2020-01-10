North-east sporting mentor’s ‘enthusiasm, care and positive influence’ will be missed

Tributes have been paid to a north-east sports mentor who died suddenly in his home.

Kenny Gibb was known for his work in the Streetsports football project over the last decade and more recently the Youth Resilience project in Kemnay and Inverurie.

He died suddenly at his home in Kintore on December 3 at the age of 59.

Live Life Aberdeenshire Interim Head of Service, Avril Nicol, said: “Being involved with the young people and helping them progress, learn and achieve new skills was Kenny’s forte.

“When he was not available many young people would ask where he was and when he would be taking the sessions again.

“Kenny’s enthusiasm was infectious and attendance grew accordingly. His input, enthusiasm, care and positive influence on young people will be missed greatly.”

Andrew Miller, Active Communities Manger added: “”Whether coaching, regaling us with tales of a round of golf at Kintore Golf Club on a fine day in the summer or simply having a blether, Kenny will be sorely missed, especially for the fun that he brought to the Active Schools programme, and that has to be one of the best ways for us to remember Kenny.”

Live Life Aberdeenshire said the mentor ran a basketball academy during the summer holidays in the Oldmeldrum area.

He was said to have made a large contribution to the success of projects by encouraging participation, increasing self-confidence and helping young people develop their life skills.

The organisation, which looks after sports and culture for the council, said his influence spread across Aberdeenshire in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Westhill, Banchory, Stonehaven and Inverurie.