North-east sport body extends payment suspension from members

A north-east sports body will continue to postpone taking payments from members until further notice.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which operates sports facilities across the region on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, has not taken any payment from members for the last two months.

It made the decision after its sites were closed amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

And it has now revealed the policy will continue, with no payments being taken from Active Aberdeenshire members until further notice.

Live Life Aberdeenshire said in a statement: “No membership payments were taken in April and May following the closure of facilities in relation to Covid-19 and that will continue until further notice in line with the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.”